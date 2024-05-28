The start of latest work at Stadium Point Business Park, located next to Croud Stadium on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury, marks a significant milestone at the premier development, introducing a new range of medium-sized, industrial distribution warehousing units to meet the growing demands of companies in the region.

Anticipated to be completed by November, the latest phase will add an additional 20,000 ft² of industrial space and marks the first of four office buildings and one retail unit within Zone 1 of the scheme built by commercial property developers, Morris Property.

The total development will be completed across 28 acres creating a total of 33 units ranging from 1,850-175,000 ft².

Construction started in January and is progressing on programme for the delivery of this new space.

Developed by Morris Property, the flagship business park is set to provide flexible new build and build-to-suit opportunities to the south of Shrewsbury.

Steve Flavell, Construction Manager at Morris Property, said: “We are excited to start Phase Two of Stadium Point, being our biggest development for the company to date.

“We’re proud to report that progress is not only on time but also on budget, reflecting our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our work.”

Toby Shaw, partner and commercial agent at Towler Shaw Roberts, believes the site will offer massive potential.

“Stadium Point is attracting considerable interest solidifying its position as a hub for thriving businesses,” he said.

“Phase Two represents a significant expansion, offering diverse opportunities for industrial and commercial ventures.”

It comes as £9.5 million design and build project in Telford is on course to be completed later this year. Morris Property welcomed financial partners WMCA and Frontier Development Capital (FDC) to Hortonwood 45 to view progress on the 11.2-acre site where it is creating an impressive 107,000ft² distribution warehouse facility.

The company’s scheme is due to complete in October, when the extensive landscaping will begin.