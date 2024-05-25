How Shrewsbury businesses can boost their connections

The Shrewsbury Business Chamber has organised the free event for June 19, from 6pm.

The quiz is hosted by Graham Mills, Executive Committee Member of the Chamber.

Attendees will also get to meet and connect with fellow business professionals, entrepreneurs, and community members.

A bar will be open throughout the evening.

For more information and to reserve a place, visit the SBC website – shrewsburybusinesschamber.com/yarr_event/the-shrewsbury-business-chamber-quiz-and-networking-at-stfc-2/