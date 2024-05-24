Shropshire Chamber urges General Election candidates to support ‘Going For Growth’ manifesto

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The document, which was launched earlier this year in Westminster, calls for action on 21 specific policy areas spanning training, recruitment, infrastructure, international trade, immigration, technology and sustainability.

Ruth Ross, Shropshire Chamber’s chief executive, said: “The past few years have seen some of the greatest levels of political and economic uncertainty.

“From the UK’s departure from the European Union to a global pandemic, these challenges have created unwavering levels of complexity, leaving very little space for other business-critical issues and achieving business growth.

“We want to focus on fixing these issues, capitalising on the economic potential and going for growth.

“As a politically neutral organisation, we look forward to receiving the detailed manifestos from the parties and their local candidates, to assess their vision for driving economic prosperity in Shropshire. We urge all political parties to prioritise policies that foster local business growth.”

The manifesto outlines five key areas which Shropshire Chamber describes as critical for economic development, including strong local economies and education, skills, and employment.

The other three areas are infrastructure and connectivity, international trade and sustainable growth.

Ruth added: “The county has an unparalleled entrepreneurial spirit with a proven track record in start-up success.

“Our manifesto sets out our ambitions and a call to action for policy and decision makers to join us in championing growth and creating the economic conditions for businesses to thrive.”

The manifesto is available to read at acrobat.adobe.com/id/urn:aaid:sc:EU:520ad06d-da66-482b-a15f-6869090827a6.