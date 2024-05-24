Lyndsey joins planning and development team at Halls

Lyndsey Fisher, 33, who lives at Coedway, near Shrewsbury, has joined the team.

She has more than six years’ experience as a planning consultant across Wales and the Midlands and is looking forward to helping Halls grow its business and footprint.

“With Halls looking to expand and develop the planning and development department, it’s a really exciting time to join the company with opportunities for career progression,” said Lyndsey who was educated at Llanfyllin High School.

“In my previous job, I was involved with a range of planning work including agricultural projects, farm diversification, commercial and residential. Here at Halls, the team covers a wide range of planning projects across both England and Wales.

“The company has great contacts through the livestock markets and commercial residential, rural professional and fine art teams. Our aim is to ensure that we provide a professional service to support everyone.

“The knowledge and experience in our team is needed more than ever with so many rule changes happening in England and Wales that impact on planning and development.”

Outside of work, Lyndsey enjoys using her planning knowledge when renovating houses with her carpenter husband, Tim. They are currently working on what she describes as a “long-term project”.

Paul Watson, Halls’ senior planning consultant, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lyndsey to our team at a time when demand for our services is growing rapidly. She will be a great asset to the business as we continue to develop.

“We are picking up a lot of work because we pride ourselves on providing honest, realistic advice and clients have access to a diverse range of skills and services.

“We have specialists to provide advice on grants, finance, house and land sales and letting, as well as farm diversification and fine art valuations and auctions.”

Towards the end of last year, Halls strengthened its team by acquiring award-winning Shropshire planning and design firm, Shenton Owen Planning and Design, based in Whitchurch.