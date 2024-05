Situated in Telford Centre's Southern Quarter – Southwater Way – the new restaurant will feature an array of 100 different cuisines from around the globe, blending Eastern and Western traditions.

Umami World Kitchen will be bringing top cuisine to the region

The branch in Telford is now set to open in mid June, with a date set to be confirmed in the coming week.

A spokesman said: "Umami World Kitchen is not just about food; it's about creating an experience.

The delicious desserts

"We aim to make every visit to Umami an exploration of global cultures and tastes, and we are delighted to expand this vision to Telford."

The spokesman said the Telford location will boast a 'beautifully designed interior, combining comfortable seating with aesthetic focal points to enhance the dining experience'.

Inside Umami World Kitchen

One of the highlights at Umami is live cooking teppanyaki stations, where chefs not only prepare food but demonstrate for guests eyes, creating an interactive dining experience. Guests can watch trained chefs grill a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables.