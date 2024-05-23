The masterclass designed to help Shropshire businesses become more sustainable

Marches Growth Hub is funding a two-day sustainability masterclass series designed to empower companies to understand, start or enhance their sustainability journey, and then create a marketing plan to reach consumers and ensure that developments achieve commercial growth.

Free to businesses based in the Shropshire Council area, the two full-day sessions will be held at the University Centre in Shrewsbury on June 4 and 18 and attendance is required at both. It is being billed as an opportunity to learn from leaders in their field, share best practice and network with other food and drink producers in the county.

The workshops will be delivered by Caroline Mason of Seeds to Thrive and Louise Welsby of Buy-From Creative Agency, supported by Liza Freudman of BLA Sustainability, Rebecca Greenhalgh of Sustainable Shropshire and Harper Adams University.

“The masterclass is for any business in the food and drink sector which is keen to understand how to become more sustainable and how this can then be communicated with customers and staff to enable growth,” said Caroline, a sustainability expert with over 20 years of experience of working and travelling across global and domestic food systems.

During her time at some of the UK’s most loved food retailer brands, including Co-op and Waitrose, she has fostered collaborative relationships from across the whole food system. She founded Seeds to Thrive, based in Shrewsbury, and now advises, coaches and facilitates businesses and people to accelerate and achieve their climate and sustainability goals and ambitions.

Caroline herself has benefitted from mentoring and networking opportunities in the county.

As a member the ‘Growth Club’ hosted by Bridgnorth business consultants Good2Great, she said the initiative had been pivotal in the successful start up and continued growth of her business.

She also completed the ‘Business 360’ with Good2Great and received one-to-one mentorship from director Johnny Themans to support her organisation with its growth, providing her with a structured programme that strategically worked through creating her company vision, strategy and implementation.

“It’s been invaluable and I have also been inspired by the unwavering support from all the members of Growth Club and their willingness and generosity to see everyone succeed – is a fantastic momentum to be part of.

“The mentoring, training, and on-going support are phenomenal and have been fundamental to enabling my business to develop. I would highly recommend companies to take advantage of the training and mentoring opportunities available in Shropshire – our sustainability masterclasses are an exciting new example of this,” she commented.

Places for the masterclasses can by booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/food-drink-sustainability-masterclass-for-shropshire-businesses-tickets-902218478757?aff=oddtdtcreator

Anyone based outside the Shropshire Council area and register their interest in attending this by emailing marchesgrowthhub@shropshire.gov.uk.