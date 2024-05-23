RVT Isuzu moves into purpose built Shrewsbury facility

An Isuzu dealer for five years, the showroom will complement the existing workshop which shares the same site as Rea Valley Tractors.

Scott Thomas, Managing Director of RVT Commercial Vehicles, said: “Isuzu has provided outstanding support over the five years we’ve been working together, helping us to build and solidify our reputation in the area.

"That hard work has culminated in the opening of this new site and our investment represents a huge step forward for the business.”

The showroom will support Isuzu sales and aftermarket services, focusing on the local agricultural and outdoor pursuits market.

It will ensure farmers and outdoor enthusiasts have access to the durable and dependable Isuzu vehicles essential for success in their ventures.

"In our fairly rural setting, the attributes of size, manoeuvrability, functionality, and reliability found in the Isuzu range make them the perfect fit for numerous local operators," said Mr Thomas.

RVT Commercial Vehicles, named the Isuzu Dealer Of The Year, has recently completedconstruction on a purpose-built facility in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.

"Coupled with our dedication to deliver exceptional customer service, this forms the bedrock upon which we've steadily expanded our business year after year."

Regional Sales Manager for Isuzu UK, Dean Asplin, added: “The new site looks fantastic, offering existing and new local customers an ideal setting to explore key models in the Isuzu lineup and discuss their individual vehicle needs. The team at RVT Commercial Vehicles has consistently represented Isuzu to the highest standards, going above and beyond to ensure that customer care is always at the heart of its practices.”