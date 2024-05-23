New pharmacy opens at airport

It is part of its ongoing partnership with WHSmith, the global travel retailer.

The new store is inside WHSmith’s airside site in the airport and introduces a wide selection of pharmacy products and expert healthcare services, complementing the retailer’s range of health and beauty, travel essentials, food-to-go and tech.

Customers shopping in WHSmith will be able to benefit from a qualified in-store pharmacist to give them personalised support and advice and offer a wide variety of over-the-counter medicines including pharmacy only medicines and Well’s own labelled products.

This is the fourth Well Pharmacy to open inside WHSmith stores in travel locations, following openings in Heathrow and Gatwick airports, and London Euston rail station.

WHSmith opened it’s state-of-the-art Birmingham 6,000 sq ft airside store in November and has received very positive feedback from customers since opening.

Andrew Caplan, chief retail officer for Well, said: "Well Pharmacy are delighted to continue to work in partnership with WHSmith in providing a one-stop shop for all travellers’ needs."

Andrew Harrison, managing director of UK Travel, WHSmith said: “Our travelling customers are time-pressed and want a fast, convenient and enjoyable shopping experience when on the go and our one-stop-shop format is designed to offer customers everything they need under one roof. Coming just one week after the launch of Smith’s Family Kitchen, our new, high quality, own-brand food range, customers have plenty of reasons to shop with WHSmith when they next travel through Birmingham Airport.”

Richard Gill, commercial director of Birmingham Airport, added: “The introduction of the Well Pharmacy within the biggest WH Smith airside store is a welcome addition to our departure lounge. Customers will be able to get those last minute items but also talk to a pharmacist for any advice.

“WHSmith has been a partner for many years at the airport and is always looking into ways to enhance the customer experience. The new store only opened in November last year and already additions are being made, with the introduction of the new pharmacy.”