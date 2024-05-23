Firm celebrates 30 years in Telford and plans further expansion

Hoshizaki established roots in the region in 1994 and, in honour of its 30-year milestone, it has inaugurated a state-of-the-art innovation and training centre, marking a £100,000 investment.

Jonathan Brooks, Managing Director at Hoshizaki Europe Ltd, said: "Hoshizaki's growth from humble beginnings to our current stature with 180 employees and a production capacity of over 170 units per day exemplifies our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Hoshizaki Europe Limited is now embarking on a significant factory layout change and expansion in Telford, promising a 40 per cent increase in material stores area, a 230 per cent surge in foaming footprint, and a projected production capability of 50,000 units by the end of 2026.

Mr Brooks added: “Without working hand in hand with other local businesses we would not have seen our growth plans materialise.

"The sourcing of local talent and the development of their skills is due to the services offered by business partners working in the Telford area, these successful business partnerships form part of our accomplishments and we will continue to build on these relationships.”

A spokesperson from Invest Telford, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Business Support Team said: “As Telford celebrates Hoshizaki's 30-year milestone, we commend their unwavering commitment to innovation and growth. Their investment not only bolsters our local economy but also underscores the invaluable support provided by the council’s business support team, Invest Telford in nurturing businesses like Hoshizaki."