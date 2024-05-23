Exam success for duo at Shropshire accountancy company

Jamie Thatcher, 33, and Zoe Case, 23, have both been successful in their tax and accounting qualifications.

Jamie completed his Association of Tax Technicians qualification which will lead on to the Chartered Tax Adviser programme, giving him the highest level tax qualification available in the UK.

Jamie, who joined the company in 2019, has also recently been appointed as Turas client manager taking on responsibility for the managing of client accounts, completing and submission of accounts and self assessments and providing advice where needed.

Zoe completed her Association of Accounting Technicians qualification. She joined Turas Accountants three years ago as a trainee accounts technician and has since achieved both her Level 3 and Level 4 AAT qualifications.

Zoe previously completed a finance apprenticeship with a Shropshire retail company but her ambition was to work within an accountancy practice.

Turas Accountants sole director Helen Columb said the pair had worked incredibly hard to achieve their latest professional qualifications.

“As a company we really value the importance of professional development and training," she said. "We are proud of Jamie and Zoe for all the hard work they have put in to achieve such great results. We’re looking forward to supporting them as they continue to develop their careers along their chosen paths."