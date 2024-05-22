'We are over the moon' say King's Award winners from Shropshire

Willo Game, from Bishop’s Castle, were honoured with the King’s Award for International Trade.

The company, which was founded by Will Oakley, is a UK exporter of all types of small game to Europe and Hong Kong.

Company Secretary John Burrowes said the award was recognition of the company's dedication and hard work.

"We are delighted that we have got it," he said. "We were taken a back when we heard we had received the award.

"It's a great achievement and we are over the moon to get it. We didn't really think we would get it but hard work has helped us achieve this."

The company's director include MD Wayne Toffin, chairman Roger Hewitt, David Edwards, along with John and Will.

WilloGame is one of the countries leading processors of high quality Wild Game.

Minister for Enterprise Kevin Hollinrake said: “I congratulate the inspiring West Midlands businesses including Willo Game who have received a King’s Awards for Enterprise this year.

"I wish them every success and commend the invaluable contributions they make to communities both at home and overseas, helping to grow the UK economy,” he added.

The awards, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of his mother Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the King’s Awards emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2025 open today. For more information visit gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise