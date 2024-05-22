Shrewsbury law firm takes part in unique French exchange programme

Aaron & Partners have taken part in their latest two-week exchange scheme as part of their membership of the IAG Global group, with Lyon-based Ydès Avocats.

The exchange saw Real Estate Senior Associate Solicitor Hannah Fynn travel to France’s second largest city, where she spent two weeks learning about French legal practice – and the similarities and differences to the UK, as well as immersing herself in the city’s culture.

As part of the exchange, Fabien Fernandez, an Associate at the law firm Ydès Avocats, spent two weeks in Chester, observing work in various departments and spending time with different experts at Legal 500-ranked Aaron and Partners within and beyond office life

He also got involved in social, networking and community activities laid on by the firm, including a day at the Chester Races and enjoying fish and chips in Shrewsbury. Those also included a ‘practice’ hike up Mount Snowdon – a build-up to fundraising efforts that will see some members of the team attempt the Three Peaks Challenge this summer, all in aid of local specialist palliative care provider, The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Helen Watson, Partner and Head of Employment Law at Aaron & Partners, who sits on the board of IAG, said: “We’re proud to be a part of the IAG network and the exchange programme as just one component of that relationship.

"Through IAG we are able to work collaboratively with exceptional lawyers all over the world on behalf of our clients, and the exchange programme, one of very few schemes of its type, allows us to solidify those working relationships.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for lawyers to go and experience the law in a foreign country, which will go on to benefit our clients, bringing a host of learnings, helping us understand the similarities and differences between legal systems here and abroad, which in turn allows us to better service our clients with international needs. That’s in addition to building an excellent relationship with our partner firms far beyond just the individual who’s taken part in the exchange.”

This year’s exchange run by IAG Global, an international association of law firms and accountants, follows 2023’s programme – the first of its type, which saw Aaron & Partners partner with leading US law firm, Philadelphia-based Miller Shah.

Helen added: “The learnings for both firms have been very interesting and safe to say, this year has been another brilliant success – not to mention a great developmental tool for our next generation of up-and-coming lawyers.

“We’ll continue to make visits to our IAG colleagues across the world and ensure we are well set to meet the increasing number of our clients who require international legal services.”