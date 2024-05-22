Newport tea room up for sale as owner looks forward to a slower pace of life

In August, Jackie Walsh will have run the Smallwood Lodge Tea Room in Newport for a whole decade. But now, the Market Drayton native is looking forward to a quieter life as she heads towards retirement.

The Tudor building said to have been one of two buildings on Newport's high street to escape the Great Fire of Newport in 1665, is currently up for sale.

Jackie, who at the time was working as a holistic therapist, took on the building after a particularly prophetic dream back in 2014.