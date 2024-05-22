How you can shine a light on Shropshire apprentices – but time is running out

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Apprenticeship Awards is set to honour the brightest and best workers who are ‘earning while they are learning’, as well as recognising companies which support apprenticeships.

There will be an overall star apprentice crowned for the Shropshire Council area, alongside a champion for Telford & Wrekin.

There are also awards for small, medium and large sized employers.

The competition is free to enter and entries close on June 28.

Individual apprentice of the year categories include Construction & Civil Engineering, Health & Social Care, Engineering & Manufacturing, IT & Digital Industries, Hospitality Leisure & Tourism, Creative & Media, Business Legal & Finance, and Education & Early Years.

To qualify for an individual award, apprentices must be on a current programme, or to have completed an apprenticeship within the last two years, with a company which is based in either the Shropshire, or Telford & Wrekin local authority areas.

To qualify for a company award, businesses must have at least one operational base in either Shropshire or Telford & Wrekin, and employ current or past apprentices.

Mark Allsop, managing director of event organisers Yarrington, said: “It’s a celebration of the brightest and best apprentices in the county, and the businesses which go the extra mile to support the next generation of skilled staff."

Carl Jones, producer and presenter at SBLTV, who are working in partnership with Yarrington, added: “Being shortlisted for one of our awards brings many benefits to you or your business. It could boost your reputation, help you stand out from the competition – and also bring you new customers. What have you got to lose?”

The competition is backed by some of the county’s biggest and best names, led by headline sponsors Aico – the reigning Shropshire company of the year – and Telford College, the largest further education centre in the region.

Other sponsors include Dyke Yaxley, In-Comm, McPhillips, Northwood Hygiene Products, Pave Aways, Purple Frog Systems, SJ Roberts Construction, Start Tech, WR Partners, and University Centre Shrewsbury.

Shortlisted finalists will be notified in July, and the awards will be handed out at a glittering presentation night in front of the SBLTV cameras at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel on October 3.

For all the details, see stwaa.co.uk.