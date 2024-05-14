Meeting Point House in Telford unveils newly-refurbished rooms

Meeting Point Trust has invested up to £40,000 revamping all 11 of its meeting rooms and, most recently, has completed the installation of a dedicated breakout area with a bean to cup coffee machine.

Wayne Jenson, CEO of Meeting Point Trust, said all meeting rooms had been redecorated, with new carpets fitted and new facilities such as 55-inch LED TVs installed.

“I often say Meeting Point House is something of a hidden gem here in Telford,” he said. “Our meeting rooms vary in size from a small room suitable for a one-to-one chat to a large conference room which seats up to 100 people.

“We also have The Octagon Room which is a beautiful space, easily accessible on the ground floor, suitable for anything from celebration events to yoga and well-being sessions.

“Meeting Point House is not a community centre but we are at the centre of our community. We want to encourage people to come and use the facilities which is why we are introducing free room hire, subject to availability, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings for fellow charities, community groups and voluntary organisations.

“Our meeting rooms are extremely competitively priced and we are always keen to be as flexible as possible to meet people’s needs.

“We are open to everyone – whether you are a business or charity holding a meeting or hosting an event of any kind.”

Meeting Point House opened in 1988 and has been a fixture in the Southwater area of Telford Town Centre ever since. Mr Jenson was installed as CEO last year and is looking to grow the organisation and enhance its links with the community.

He said: “Meeting Point House is a fantastic place, providing everything from reasonably-priced hot meals at The Hummingbird Cafe and a home for various charities, to signposting people to appropriate support services.

“Our 11 meeting rooms are very much the centrepiece - hence the name Meeting Point House - and I am proud of our facilities following the investment we have made in recent years.

“Our clear message to businesses, charities and any community group is to get in touch or come and visit us to see what we have to offer.”

One of the charities based at Meeting Point House is Yellow Ribbon, which supports ex-offenders.

Rita Wilkinson, property and office manager for Yellow Ribbon, said the beauty of Meeting Point House was that small to medium organisations could have a town centre address at a reasonable cost.

She added: “It's great to see Meeting Point House looking so good these days. The team and facilities here are excellent and so central to everything in Telford, it is the perfect location for Yellow Ribbon.”

For more information about Meeting Point Trust, call 01952 292268.