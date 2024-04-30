Shropshire business seminar address challenges of 2024

Business growth specialist Good2Great held its spring conference at Shrewsbury Town Football Club recently.

The event, attended by business owners from across the county, explored the theme ‘critical steps to sustainable growth’.

Good2Great director Johnny Themans said that businesses were facing a range of issues this year.

“Recruitment, rising prices and the domestic and international political landscape all present seemingly overwhelming issues,” he said.

“However, our seminar presented a five stage plan to build sustainable growth and drive efficiency regardless of these challenges.

“We presented a strategy for building a high performing team to deliver ambitions and beat the competition and gave delegates the tactical tools needed to succeed.”

One of the delegates, Nigel West of Fiveways Insurance of Newport, said: "Taking time out to reflect on the business is vital and this event gave me a host of things to consider, along with practical tips to grow and develop our business.”