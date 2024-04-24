Telford firm gears up to continue sponsorship of racing team

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

This marks the 6th year that MyWorkwear have proudly supported the UWR team, having first got involved in 2018 with the aim of investing in the future of engineering and motorsport.

The print and embroidery specialist supplies the UWR team with a variety of uniform items that the team wear to races, exhibitions and day-to-day on campus.

The MyWorkwear logo is also proudly detailed on the UWR car.

Richard Mann, third year Motorsport Engineering Student and UWR’s Morgan Team Leader said: “The students of the racing team are thrilled that MyWorkwear is supplying our team kit for the 2024 season.

"We’re racing in some new competitions and against more professional teams than ever before, and it’s vital we present ourselves in the best possible way. The racing kit we wear in the workshop and at the racing track has to be hard-wearing, but look great, and MyWorkwear ensure we look our best wherever we go.”

Shane Kelly, UWR’s professional racing driver and team mentor, continued: “Our Engineering alumni and UWR graduates are now working with some of the most prestigious teams and companies in the world, thanks to their hard work and the professional practice UWR provides them.

"By working with incredible sponsors, who attend every race and show their appreciation for the hours of engineering excellence our students deliver, our team has been able to win races all over the country. The whole team are proud to have MyWorkwear supporting us for another season and we can’t wait to get back in the kit.”

James Worthington, Co-Managing Director of MyWorkwear, added: “We absolutely love working with the team at UWR and are incredibly proud to be continuing our sponsorship with them.”