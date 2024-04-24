Søstrene Grene plans exciting giveaway ahead of Telford Centre opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The retailer will open at 10am the lucky first 100 customers will be gifted a voucher for a complimentary large, tufted rug valued at over £60 and a canvas tote bag filled with exciting goodies.

Guests will also be treated to light refreshments and live classical music performed by a string trio.

The new store will feature a curated selection of home décor, hobby supplies, children's toys, comfortable furniture, kitchen essentials, and more.

With weekly drops and seasonal items, customers can expect an ever-changing assortment alongside a collection of homewares and stationery essentials, available year-round.

The new Telford location will also continue the brands roll-out of Søstrene Grene's innovative 'Retail for the Senses' store design. Inspired by the Danish concept of ‘hygge’, which roughly translates to ‘cosiness’, the new concept offers an inviting space for shoppers to enjoy.

Incorporating a unique labyrinth style layout, the sensory experience utilises subdued lighting and classical music to provide customers with a calming shopping environment.

UK Joint Venture Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, are all set for the upcoming Telford opening.

Richard said: “We are looking forward to joining the vibrant retail offering at the Telford Centre and opening our first Shropshire location.

"As we continue to expand throughout the UK, we aim to make Søstrene Grene accessible to as many customers as possible across key shopping destinations, cities and high streets.”

Norma added: “We are delighted to unveil the plans for our exciting Grand Opening event and hope to be joined by local residents to celebrate and receive some lovely goodie bags. Our previous launch events have been a great success, often seeing queues in the hundreds and we are sure Telford will be no exception. Make sure to arrive early to secure your complimentary gift!".