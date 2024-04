Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Alliance is a specialist joint venture between Beaver Bridges Ltd, Chasetown Civil Engineering Ltd, and Foundation Piling Ltd.

Each member company brings specialised expertise – Beaver Bridges in bridge construction, Chasetown in civil engineering and building solutions, and Foundation Piling in ground engineering.

Working collaboratively, with an annual combined turnover in excess of £250m, the aim is to create something greater than the sum of its parts, delivering more efficient and cost-effective development outcomes to the benefit of the communities they will serve.

The move will combine expertise, skill base and utilise a fully local supply chain to drive infrastructure projects.

Henry Beaver, Chief Executive Officer for Beaver Bridges, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with our likeminded strategic partners on the development of this highly innovative SME joint venture. In our industry, collaboration is often discussed but rarely acted upon, it’s a major part of our business DNA and we look forward to delivering on this."