Vineyard near Shropshire cultivates collaboration to boost tourism and economic growth

Kerry Vale Vineyard, near Montgomery, invited a group of local businesses to a wine tasting afternoon to sample wine and discuss ways of working together to boost rural tourism and ensure sustainable economic growth.

The award-winning local wine producer has taken a significant step towards fostering community spirit and economic growth by hosting the successful trade tasting event.

The event achieved its aim of bringing together local hospitality providers, offering them a chance to sample exquisite wines with the hope of featuring them in their establishments.

The afternoon gathering was more than just a wine tasting – it was a collaborative effort to strengthen rural tourism and promote sustainable economic growth.

Passionate advocates for the local area, vineyard owners Russell and Janet Cooke are committed to showcasing the Shropshire/Powys borderlands as an enticing holiday destination.

The Cookes have recently opened the Vineyard House as a holiday let, further contributing to the local tourism sector. “Tourism is a vital economic driver for rural communities,” said Russell.

“By uniting with local businesses, we all stand to gain which in turn bolsters business opportunities for all.”

The event saw participation from a diverse group of local businesses, including a wine merchant, various accommodation providers, restaurants, cafes and even a private travel firm interested in conducting local tours.

This initiative is a testament to the community’s shared vision of promoting regional attractions and ensuring visitors have memorable experiences.

Paige Eades from Marrington Escapes said: “Kerry Vale Vineyard is a charming local attraction that our guests will undoubtedly enjoy when visiting Shropshire and beyond. The afternoon was a fantastic opportunity to foster local connections and spark collaborative ideas for future partnerships.”

Nicky Capner from Silver Service Executive Travel added: “We came away so excited about the prospect of building Kerry Vale Vineyard into our new tour adventure. We’re optimistic that this marks the start of long-term partnerships that will mutually enhance our businesses.”

The vineyard is nestled in picturesque landscape on the Shropshire and Powys border. With a commitment to quality and community, the vineyard has become a beacon for local tourism and a symbol of collaborative economic development, attracting more than 1,000 visitors a year for its popular tour programme.