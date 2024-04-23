Tractor Hire UK expands fleet and reveals kind-hearted charity plan

Directors Andrew Annandale and John Smith, of Tractor Hire UK, picked up the tractors from Dan Mallard, Agricultural Sales Manager at TAG Allscott.

Accompanied by Shropshire Rural Support, the duo then announced plans to donate the proceeds from the first week's rental of one of their John Deere 6R 155s to support the vital work of the charity.

John said: "In rural areas, mental health often gets overlooked.

"Shropshire Rural Support provides invaluable support to our community, and we're proud to assist such a crucial local charity."

Currently with a fleet including 68 John Deere tractors, alongside ancillary equipment like trailers, fuel bowsers, telehandlers, hedgecutters, toppers, muck spreaders, slurry tankers and subsoilers, Tractor Hire UK prioritizes customer feedback in tailoring their offerings to meet their customers evolving needs.

"Our selection of tractors is geared towards fulfilling our customers' future requirements," Andrew explained.

"The high demand for these versatile tractors among our customers underscores their suitability for a wide range of agricultural and construction tasks, thanks to their ease of use.”

The ten newly acquired tractors will be working during the potato planting season and will then go on to support grain harvest operations during the summer months.

“The positive experience, along with exceptional sales, service, and parts support, has certainly bolstered confidence in Tractor Hire UK’s business relationship with our local TAG depot," added John. "John Deere tractors consistently maintain their residual value and are highly reliable. Their optimal uptime performance enhances our business operations, making them a cornerstone of our fleet."