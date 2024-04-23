Cheers! Awards keep on arriving for Shropshire pub

The team at The Bailey Head in Oswestry have been presented with the Shrewsbury and West Shropshire CAMRA Pub of the Year, Market Towns Pub of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year awards.

Pub owners Duncan Borrowman and Grace Goodlad received the Stewart Fraser Shield and certificates for the three awards from CAMRA branch chair Dave Ricketts.

Duncan said: "We would like to thank our staff, customers and CAMRA for making this happen," while Grace added: "Winning these awards from the premier consumer organisation is a great honour."

The Bailey Head recently won a Highly Commended prize in the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates Business Awards in Liverpool.

They received the award in the UK’s Best Independent Craft Beer Pub/Bar Rural competition.

It was the sixth time they have been finalists in the awards in the last seven years.

Beer writer Pete Brown, announcing the award, said: “This is an award for pubs or bars in village, rural or isolated locations, so it is a much tougher award then the urban one.

“The Bailey Head are no strangers to this award, they are among the finalists every year.”