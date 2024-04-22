Shrewsbury-based TCN UK secures ‘double’ client signing with APN Group

It was chosen to support APN Group, as call centre software provider for two arms of the company – Trace Enforcement Group and Moorside Legal.

Mike Marrs, Chief Executive Officer at APN Group, said: “We’ve been delighted with the service we have received from TCN, from our initial demo through to implementation and weekly aftercare. We have big plans and TCN will be a big part of helping us to scale quickly to meet unmet demand.

"Spencer Taylor, Head of Operations and Sales for TCN UK and Eire, said: “ Like TCN, APN Group are looking to disrupt the sector with their innovative services. We’re both highly flexible, with ever-increasing technical capabilities, and TCN’s unique costing models are built to support agile, ambitious businesses like APN.

“We are truly excited about being on board and we can deliver not only a highly intuitive and responsive platform to help APN Group grow, but we will also be working strategically to help them grow quickly.

“We can help them to be responsive to client needs but also the needs of their own business. 2024 will be an exciting year for us both,” he added.