Shoothill announces restructure of its senior management team

The move from the firm, a leader in the technology and software sector, is designed to further bolster the company’s market-leading position and sustain its growth trajectory.

Rod Plummer will move to a newly created position of Executive Chairman while Simon Jeavons is promoted to Group Managing Director.

Mr Plummer’s appointment comes after 18 years as co-founder and Managing Director.

Under his leadership, Shoothill has successfully completed over 500 projects, ranging from sophisticated live tracking systems for railways and maritime piracy risk assessments, to dynamic marketing campaigns for major brands including Harry Potter and Formula 1.

His new role involve guiding the strategic oversight of the company to ensure long-term sustainability and success.

Mr Jeavons, currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer and a key figure in the company since 2015, is now Group Managing Director, with overarching responsibilities for Shoothill and its subsidiaries, including the successful new homes management platform Housebuilder Pro Ltd.

Mr Plummer said: “I’ve got many highlights and proud moments from my time as Shoothill’s Managing Director such as our award-winning projects like FloodAlerts, GaugeMap and PPExchange.

"I often say that the secret to Shoothill’s success is hiring people that are smarter than myself and this change acknowledges just how brilliant the team are.

"As Chairman, I’ll be overseeing the work of my team and making sure that Shoothill will be here to support our customers for decades to come.”

Mr Jeavons added: “Assuming the role of Group Managing Director is both an immense honour and a significant responsibility. Our collective efforts will be aimed at expanding our offer, providing an enhanced return on investment and allowing more SMEs to reap the benefits of digital transformation."