Help for Shropshire businesses on net zero journey

The day-long event on Thursday June 27, will explain how businesses can enjoy positive benefits from reducing carbon emissions.

Hosted jointly by Shropshire Growth Hub and Business Net Zero, the event is free for businesses based in the Shropshire Council area.

Sue Burnell, from Business Net Zero, will be leading the workshop.

She said: “The way we live and work emits so much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that we are warming the planet and causing climate change. The impacts of this are fast becoming part of our everyday reality as we experience changing weather patterns.

“People might be wondering what that has to do with their business, and whether they really need to do anything about it, but the answer is yes, and urgently.

“By improving their sustainability businesses don’t just reduce their impact on the environment – it’s a fact that sustainable businesses also save money, reduce waste and improve staff engagement.

“If not already, supply chains will want to see evidence of a business's carbon reduction measures, and their customers certainly will too. And that’s before you factor in government legislation to be at net zero carbon emissions by 2050. To achieve that, businesses will need to have done most of that work by the end of this decade.

“This event will help businesses identify what needs to be done and to take the first steps on the journey.”

The ‘Carbon reduction – get your business on the right path’ event is for micro, small and medium sized businesses in Shropshire that want to develop an informed response to climate change, Government legislation, customer demand and supply chain requirements.

It takes place at the University Centre in Frankwell, Shrewsbury, on Thursday, June 27 from 9:30am–4pm. For more information and to register, visit the Eventbrite booking page.

Ahead of the day-long workshop, Business Net Zero and Shropshire Growth Hub will also be hosting one-to-one business advice sessions on May 21, at the Shropshire Growth Hub, Shropshire Food Enterprise Centre, Vanguard Way, Battlefields Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury.

The fully-funded, 45-minute advice sessions are for businesses looking to move forward with their carbon reduction journey. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/carbon-reduction-get-your-business-on-the-right-path-tickets-868197952447?aff=oddtdtcreator