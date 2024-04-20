New co-working space in town's former maternity hospital gathers pace

Anabelle de Gersigny and Matthew Wade launched Gather earlier last month at the site of the former maternity hospital in Ludlow's town centre. The community hub features co-working spaces for people to rent, and is also a place to host events.

Gather was launched with a calendar of talks, workshops, exhibitions, and events for both adults and children last month, and the co-working space has begun to attract the town's self-employed and home workers.

“We are delighted with how the project has gone so far, bookings for the workshops and talks are going very well and as we grow - we see these expanding,” said Anabelle de Gersigny. “Part of the process is also learning and responding to the community. Most people use the space part-time so we've changed up our membership to offer full time access over three months.

“We have members ranging from artists through to HR and marketing specialists,” added Matthew Wade. “We want Gather to be accessible to everyone. We will be offering membership bursaries every month. We are keen to hear from people who might be starting a new project, are between jobs, have limited resources, need a space to work and focus on grant or job applications.

“The work and events spaces are feeling great, they're calm, spacious, and flooded with light. A lot of members find that shift to working in a shared space really productive and already we're seeing a lot of cross pollination of ideas and collaboration amongst members.”

Joanna Macleod of Goodlight Marketing has been using Gather and said it was a “lovely addition to Ludlow”.

“As a freelance marketing consultant, I've worked from home since moving back to the area in 2019. Office space is costly and no where had a working space set up for my needs until now," she said. “This co-work is really filling a gap in the market in Ludlow, especially since Covid as home working has become the norm for many people and I'm delighted they've opened such an inviting space.”

For details of hiring the co-working space or to see what's on at Gather visit morethanacowork.com.