The Shropshire businesses celebrating after making prestigious hospitality shortlist

The finalists have been announced for the 7th Midlands Food Drink and Hospitality Awards and Shropshire Oktoberfest and Shropshire Food Festival have been shortlisted in the Food/Drink Festival of the Year category.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, said: “We are thrilled to have not one but two of our festivals named as finalists.

"Shrewsbury Food Festival scooped the award last year so we would love Shropshire Oktoberfest to win it this year.

"Shropshire Oktoberfest champions our region’s best brewers, drinks producers, and street food. Please vote for it in the Food/Drink Festival of the Year category. We’d love for it to win its first award!”

The Falcon Hotel, Bridgnorth is in the running for Hotel Bar of the Year while Thalio in Bridgnorth is nominated for South Asian Restaurant of the Year.

Lalita’s Indian Street Food is shortlisted for Street Food Operator of the Year award as well as Sustainable Food Business of the Year.

A spokesperson for the awards said: "The nomination process this year saw an unprecedented level of engagement, with individuals from across the Midlands taking the opportunity to shine a light on their favourite establishments and the people behind them. From bustling restaurants and cosy bars to luxurious hotels and the unsung heroes of hospitality, the variety and quality of nominees have been truly inspiring.

"As we continue our mission to elevate the Midlands as a premier destination for food, drink, and hospitality, we recognise the importance of these awards in promoting local businesses and building a sense of community and collaboration. In these challenging times, it is more vital than ever to support and celebrate the resilience and creativity of our industry.

"Selecting the finalists has been no small feat, faced with the high calibre of nominees demonstrating excellence, innovation, and a commitment to the community."

The awards take place on Monday, June 17 at The Eastside Rooms, Birmingham.

Voting is now open at mfdhawards.co.uk