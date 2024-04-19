Opening date revealed for Søstrene Grene's new shop in Telford Centre

The family-owned retailer has more than 285 stores worldwide, specialising in budget-friendly Scandinavian designs, and will soon open a store in the Telford Centre.

Now in a social media post the company has said it will open its first store in Telford on May 17.

Glynn Morrow, centre manager at Telford Centre, previously said the business would be a 'fantastic new addition'.

"The in-store shopping experience and variety of product range for the home are something we're sure customers will be excited to discover," he added. "We're very much looking forward to welcoming customers to the new store opening."

Søstrene Grene provides an assortment of items including homewares plus hobby and craft. Also available are an array of children’s items from traditional wooden toys and the brands signature “mini home” products.

The post on social media

UK joint venture partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Southern England and Scotland. The new store will be in a unit between River Island and Skechers.

Norma said: “We are delighted to announce the upcoming opening of our first Shropshire store, the Telford Centre is the perfect location. We look forward to introducing Telford residents to the wonderful world of Søstrene Grene."