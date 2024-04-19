How Telford Skills Show led to jobs boost for duo

Molly Morgan and Freddie Whiles now work full time for Dyke Yaxley Charted Accountants after first registering their interest in roles at the 2023 event.

The pair discovered what the business has to offer when they visited the Dyke Yaxley stand at the Telford International Centre event and were invited for interviews where they both successfully landed new trainee roles.

And a year on from the 2023 skills show they helped out at this year’s event on the firm’s exhibition stand where they advised and signed up potential new recruits.

Molly joined the business officially as an audit trainee in July 2023, at the same time as the annual intake of trainees, while Freddie started in September working as a payroll trainee but he is soon moving on to become a trainee accountant within the business.

The Telford Skills Show 2024 was attended by up to 3,000 people of all ages, including 1500 from local schools, and over 50 businesses and training providers were there to exhibit.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Employment and Visitor Economy, said: “This is a real-life example of how the Telford Skills Show can lead to full time employment opportunities with local businesses.

“Molly and Freddie have both been able to get a foothold in the workplace as a result of speaking to Dyke Yaxley at the 2023 event and it’s fantastic to see the progress they are making.

"The annual show is a great opportunity for people of all ages to explore new career paths and register their interest in roles on the day but it’s also a chance for employers to tap into the pool of talent which exists locally.”

