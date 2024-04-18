Rise in revenue for Rank Group

It said group like-for-like Net Gaming Revenue for the third quarter was up 6% to £182.3m.

Venues and digital channels grew by 6% on a like-for-like basis.

Grosvenor venues grew by 3% with a 5% growth in visit numbers.

Mecca venues grew by 12% in the quarter, driven by a 5% increase in customer visits and a 7% increase in spend per visit, particularly benefitting from strong trading over the Mother's Day and Easter weekends.

The business expects its 2024 performance to be in line with its expectations.

John O'Reilly, Chief Executive, said: "We continue to make good progress across both our venues and online businesses, with Q3 trading very much in line with the Board's expectations.

"Performance continues to improve, and we have the very important land-based reforms from the Government's White Paper to look forward to, which we hope to start implementing in the coming months."