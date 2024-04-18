Greenhous Group unveils new destination for luxury pre-owned vehicles

Building on their more than 100-year history, Lumen will see Greenhous Group further expand their reach in the automotive segment.

Kris Sage, the newly appointed Greenhous Group Head of Prestige, said: "We are thrilled to be bringing Lumen to the marketplace – the latest business to join the Greenhous Group.

"Our goal is to provide an unmatched experience for customers in both service and quality when it comes to prestige and performance cars.”

Each vehicle in the Lumen collection is hand selected, complemented by a range of services including financing options and free nationwide delivery, alongside a dedicated and knowledgeable team to assist customers in finding their dream vehicle.

Ashley Passant, Greenhous Group Managing Director – Car Division, concluded: “The launch of Lumen Automotive is a significant milestone for Greenhous Group, demonstrating our commitment to growth by stepping into the luxury automotive market and continuing our strong focus on customer experience.”

Lumen’s collection of vehicles can be viewed online at lumenautomotive.co.uk