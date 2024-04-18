Bruderer UK partnership strengthened further after MACH 2024 deal

Alan Spargo Ltd, which celebrates 50 years in business in 2025, has invested in a BSTA 40-tonne machine to help it provide its growing list of customers with the option to test tooling solutions at high speed before they go into production.

The technology can offer up to 1000 strokes per minute at precision accuracy and will support the firm’s desire to increase sales past the £3m mark this year. It builds on a long-term tooling relationship between the company and Bruderer UK, which has culminated in the development of a turnkey production line for MACH 24 this week, the country’s largest industrial show.

Adrian Haller (Bruderer UK) and Peter Spargo (Alan Spargo).

Specialist tooling from Alan Spargo has been developed in just six weeks to run on the Telford-based company’s BSTL 350-88 high speed press, the first time it has ever been run in the UK.

Adrian Haller, Managing Director of Bruderer UK, said: “Alan Spargo works with some of the most demanding customers in the world, thanks to its ability to manufacture precision components and complex tooling.

“The latest investment in a 40-tonne high speed press reinforces this position and gives it additional capacity to try-out new tools at its facility, ensuring that the client can tweak stroke speeds and have complete confidence that – when it takes receipt of the tooling - it is going to run at high speed and with absolute accuracy.”

He continued: “This is the natural next step in the relationship, as we have worked together on several projects to build bespoke tooling that can be used on a number of our presses situated in some of the best engineering houses in the UK.”

Bruderer’s production line at MACH will leave Birmingham at the end of the show and make its way to the company’s £multi-million facility that is currently being built at Hortonwood in Telford.

It will form part of a demonstration facility that will be able to prove out machine tools, as well as being used as a potential training ground for future apprentices.

“The BSTL 350-88 high speed press, along with servo-feeder, de-coiler and Alan Spargo tooling represents a £500,000 investment and highlights how committed we are to creating a world class facility in the heart of Shropshire,” added Mr Haller.

He concluded: “Construction work is progressing well, and we should be open for business in October, with up to six jobs set to be created across service, engineering and finance.”