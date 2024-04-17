"We’re delighted to help them continue their vital offering through our Community Fund" - award chief

Enterprise South West Shropshire (ESWS), based in Bishop's Castle, has received £6,350 from the Severn Trent Community Fund in recognition of its support role to the community.

ESWS serves individuals, community and voluntary organisations and businesses located within the South West Shropshire and the Welsh Borders area.

It provides drop-in community services, IT help, support and training, business support, low-cost offices and workshops and Village Outreach equipment hire.

ESWS have also stepped in to help when core services were threatened following funding cuts, securing the future of the artificial sports pitch and managing the library and SpArC Theatre.

The funding will allow ESWS to continue to provide a responsive, personal and approachable support service for all those in the community.

Polly Owen, ESWS manager, said: “We are delighted to receive this valuable support from Severn Trent to enable us to focus on developing and strengthening our valuable services, while having the capacity and resources to focus on developing long-term sustainability and financial resilience.”

Jade Gough, Severn Trent Community Fund Officer, said: “The many services ESWS provides are so important to the local community, and we’re delighted to have been able to help them continue their vital offering through an award from our Community Fund.

"We look forward to seeing ESWS continue to make a real difference to the lives of those who they reach through their wonderful services.”