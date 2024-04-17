Dwello Mortgages, based at St James House in Telford, was launched by Nathan Blissett as part of his plans to transition from the football pitch as a professional footballer and the move has proved to be the right one with the first year exceeding all expectations.

He put together an impressive non-executive team to help him get Dwello Mortgages off the ground and the business has gone from strength-to-strength.

The team has also welcomed another member of staff with Abi Suckling joining Dwello Mortgages as an administrator who is already undertaking her professional qualifications.

The team is now following their ambition to become a national brand.

“Things couldn’t have gone any better however and it has been an amazing year,” said Mr Blissett. “It has been truly exceptional.We have completed and secured mortgage offers of £5.6million since we launched which far exceeds the expected growth of the business in its first year.

“We have also expanded our team further and Dwello is also playing an increasing role within the community.

"We are proud to be a member of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, which has been a big benefit to us as a company and we are also immensely proud of the difference we have been able to make to the people of Shropshire and beyond who have come to us for help in providing their mortgage solutions.

“We started out during one of the worst economic times but got out there and started building those all important relationships – starting in such a bad time makes you put your roots down deeper and value every customer more than ever."