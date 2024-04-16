Federation boss visits Telford firm on fact-finding trip

Tom Southall, the deputy chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, visited the Telford headquarters of Seymour Manufacturing International for a fact-finding talk and tour.

It was an opportunity for the family-run company to showcase its ‘thermal protection perfection’ product range at its Stafford Park headquarters, and demonstrate the flexibility of its product design and manufacturing capabilities.

Tom said: “The modern cold chain needs flexibility. Flexibility to respond to the needs of our customers and flexibility to find bespoke solutions for customers products to ensure temperatures are maintained – and sometimes the simplest solutions can be the most effective.

“SMI provide bespoke thermal protection solutions for every conceivable application from single pallets to refrigerated trailers and mobile cold rooms.

“It was an absolute pleasure to spend time with the passionate team to hear about the journey and see where their products are handmade here in Telford.”

Seymour Manufacturing International has been saving energy and money for some of the world’s biggest and best-known businesses since the 1980s.

The company’s client list is a who’s who of blue-chip brands, including major retailers such as Waitrose, Morrisons, ASDA, Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, and Lidl.

SMI also works with the NHS, the Ministry of Defence, and has become a leading thermal insulation supplier for the protection of food, chemicals, agricultural and home delivery products.

The Cold Chain Federation is bringing its annual exhibition to Telford this year. Cold Chain Live! Will be held at the International Centre in September.