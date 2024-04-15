Building contractor secures contracts worth £17.6m with leading housing association

The news further strengthens the relationship between the two organisations which have previously collaborated on developments in Newtown and Presteigne in Powys.

These most recent contracts form part of Barcud’s ongoing commitment to deliver new homes in the communities where they’re most needed and will see affordable housing constructed in Knighton on the Shropshire and Wales border, in Builth Wells, Powys and Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.

Work has started in Knighton where a mix of eighteen one, two and three bedroom homes are being built to A-rated energy standards thanks to the inclusion of air source heat pumps and solar PV panels.

The homes, located on West Street in the town, will all be available on an affordable rent basis, with work anticipated to complete in Spring 2025.

A further 31 homes will be built on Hospital Road in Builth Wells, and 34 on Piercefield Lane in Aberystwyth. Work on those sites will start later this year.

Commenting on the investment and decision to again partner with SJ Roberts Construction, Alex Dawson, Head of Development at Barcud, said: “Investing in the communities where affordable housing is most needed is a priority for Barcud, and ensuring those homes meet the very highest standards of quality and energy efficiency is a value we’re all very proud of.

“It is, therefore, vital that we partner with a main contractor that shares these values and which can demonstrate an unrivalled commitment to quality and excellent construction management. Having worked with SJ Roberts on previous projects, we are confident in the team’s ability to successfully deliver these new homes and look forward to seeing the positive impact that they have in the communities of Knighton, Builth Wells and Aberystwyth.”

SJ Roberts Construction MD Mike Sambrook said: “Our track record delivering quality homes across a range of tenures for social landlords is something we’re incredibly proud of.

“Having successfully partnered with Barcud previously on a 36-home project in Presteigne, Powys and the Maes Dulais development in Newtown, it is testament to our experience in this sector that we’ve been appointed to build 80 further homes for the team. To us, this isn’t simply an agreement to build houses, but instead to create vibrant communities that the residents feel proud to call home.”