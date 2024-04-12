Telford Centre welcomes new healthy food store, providing jobs boost

Grape Tree has opened on Southwater Mall, next door to Subway and Specsavers.

The business sells thousands of natural, unprocessed foods including dried fruit products and a wide range of superfoods, whole grains and seeds as well as energy bars, mixes and baking necessities.

Member of staff Sarah King at Grape Tree

Manager Vicki Pearce said: "We are thrilled to have opened in Telford and have been made to feel welcome by the centre and customers since launching in the last week."

Katie Broome, Marketing Manager at Telford Centre, added: "Grape Tree are a great addition to the centre, offering a range of health foods we're sure customers will enjoy."

Grape Tree join a line up of new openings including Wingers, who recently opened at Southwater, plus Sostrene Grene, Umami and Black Sheep Coffee who are all coming soon, though SuitDirect has closed.