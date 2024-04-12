"I'm so excited!" Shrewsbury businesswoman Bianca set to walk down red carpet

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bianca Perrett, owner of the mobile business Enchanting Aesthetics in Shrewsbury, has been named as a finalist in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

She has been shortlisted in the category of Best for Aesthetics and said: "I am so proud to be recognized as a leading figure in the hair and beauty industry. It is such a huge boost and endorsement of my work.

"After years of hard work and dedication, it is a real honour to be nominated as one of the top aestheticians in the region, providing exceptional services while pushing boundaries in the field of aesthetics.

"At my clinic, I pride myself on employing innovative techniques, creating personalized experiences, and staying ahead of the curve in aesthetics.

"I work tirelessly to surpass my clients' expectations, consistently trying to deliver exceptional results and now I can't wait to attend the red carpet event.I am so excited."

The finals are in Birmingham on June 1.