Station house, shop units, farm and 17th century cottage for sale at Shrewsbury auction

The collective property and land auction is being organised by Hall at the company’s headquarters in Shrewsbury on April 26.

“This will be one of our largest collective property and land auctions to date, following the success of our previous auctions,” said Allen Gittins, Halls chairman.

8 Lower Longwood, Eaton Constantine

Carrying the highest guide price of £375,000 to £400,000 is 1, Upper Longwood, Eaton Constantine, near Shrewsbury. The two-bedroomed property is described by Halls as a “most desirable period detached country cottage of character”.

Extending to around 3.2 acres, the property has scope for modernisation and improvement, large gardens, a versatile brick barn incorporating stables and grazing land suitable for equestrian purposes.

Nearby is 8, Lower Longwood, Eaton Constantine, a charming, period, detached country cottage requiring modernisation and refurbishment and having a guide price of £300,000-£325,000.

Set in generous, wrap around gardens, with a range of adaptable outbuildings, the house has three bedrooms together with an amenity paddock. The property covers nearly an acre.

Chapel Lane Farm, Bronington

Chapel Lane Farm, Bronington, Whitchurch, which has a price guide of £350,000, is an attractive, two bedroomed country cottage, requiring comprehensive modernisation and improvement, with around nine acres of land, a range of outbuildings.

Another property requiring modernisation and improvement 1, Shrewsbury Road, Cressage, near Shrewsbury, which has a guide price of £270,000. This appealing, detached, four bedroomed cottage has well-proportioned rooms and is set within attractive gardens in a popular, rural village.

Clarence House, 30, Queen Street, Market Drayton has guide price of £225,000 and is described as an investment or development opportunity.

Clarence House, 30 Queen Street, Market Drayton

Located on the edge of the town centre, the imposing, three storey office building has a total net internal floor area of 2,663 ft sq as well as a basement area. Halls say the property has potential for conversion into residential flats or a single residence.

The Grade II listed former railway station house at Rednal, near Oswestry which has a price guide of £125,000 to £150,000.

This property, which also has a range of outbuildings, has excellent potential for renovation into a unique family home and sits within grounds extending to around 1.2 acres.

With a guide price of £100,000 to £120,000, 2, Mill Lane Cottages. Horseman’s Green, Whitchurch is a characterful, two-bedroomed, semi-detached property requiring modernisation and improvement, set within generous gardens with off street parking.

Just across the Cheshire border, 13, Back Lane, Normans Heath, Malpas has a guide price is £125,000 to £150,000. Requiring renovation and modernisation, the three-bedroomed house is located in a popular village, has front and rear gardens, parking and great views.

The Dell, 33, Shrewsbury Street, Prees, a Grade II Listed, two bedroomed cottage dating to the 17th century, has a guide price of £140,000 to £160,000. The property has large, cottage style gardens to the rear and off street parking.

A building plot with full planning consent for a five bedroomed, executive, detached property adjoining 2, Cherry Tree Close, Wellington in an established residential area has a guide price of £155,000 to £170,000.

10 Stafford Street, Market Drayton

Carrying a guide price of £75,000, 10 and 10A, Stafford Street, Market Drayton is prominently located, two storey property with a shop unit on the ground floor and a self-contained, two bedroomed flat above. The shop has planning consent for conversion into a residential flat.

For more information, call 01691 622602.