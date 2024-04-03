Shropshire opticians set for next chapter under new leadership

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Clare Darbyshire Opticians, Wilmore Street, has been established since 1982.

While optometrist and original owner, Clare Darbyshire is remaining at the practice part-time, Katie Mimnagh has joined the team as a new full-time Director.

Katie said: “I saw a great deal of potential in the practice and it’s an incredible team and environment to be part of. There’s a huge amount of care for the team here; we really listen to each other and to our patients.

“The whole team is passionate about individualising each appointment to the patient’s needs and providing high standards of eye care to the community, in a friendly and professional manner."

As an experienced leader in optical practices, Katie hopes to enhance the services and frames on offer to patients, while also improving the patient experience during their visits.

She added: “There are some really exciting opportunities on the horizon for the practice and we’re really looking forward to making each patient visit more than just an eye exam.

“We’re not only striving for the best technology but also ensuring that every patient feels special and leaves feeling confident in their new frames.”

The practice has recently expanded the range of frames on offer to patients, adding All Saints to their portfolio of eyewear brands. Katie also hopes to introduce a sunglasses collection in the near future with staff specialising in this area and able to find the perfect pair of sunglasses for patients to suit all budgets and occasions, from skiing to sunbathing.