Shropshire Festival organisers celebrate corporate support

Shropshire Festivals is the award-winning creative force behind all kinds of events including Shrewsbury Food Festival, Shropshire Oktoberfest, Shropshire Petal Fields, and Shropshire Business Festival.

And now the team is approaching the tenth anniversary of working with Henshalls Insurance Group who provide insurance cover for all their festivals and corporate events.

Shropshire Festivals Creative Director Beth Heath said working with Henshalls was yet another great example of companies from across the county supporting each other.

“We’re extremely grateful for the ongoing support from Henshalls as it means we can have total peace of mind that all our events are safely insured, and that we can organise everything safe in the knowledge that they have all eventualities covered.”

Jenny Osborne from Henshalls, who is also one of the longest serving Festivals volunteers, said support for Shropshire Festivals was part of the Henshalls Group’s commitment to the local community.

“We are proud of the work we have done across Shropshire to back organisations, charities, and other projects, to give something back to our clients and neighbours.

“Shropshire Festivals are renowned for their inspirational and fun-filled events, and it’s great to be a part of such a colourful and exciting experience at all their different creations.”

The next event on the calendar for the Festivals team is the Shropshire Business Festival that takes place on Thursday April 11, at Wrekin College.

Beth said: “Shropshire Business Festival is a place to learn, grow your contacts, and do business differently.

“We’ll be repeating the success of last year by welcoming over 500 business leaders for networking, talks, seminars, and all the fun of a festival.

“Business can be serious, but when it’s seriously fun you can break down the barriers to take your business to the next level. No matter where you are on your business journey, Shropshire Business Festival is perfect for all shapes, sizes, and sorts of businesses.”

To secure your free ticket visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shropshire-business-festival-2024-tickets-753751459907?aff=oddtdtcreator