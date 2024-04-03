Shropshire Chamber of Commerce welcomes new patron

The family-run company, which employs 11 staff across its bases in Newport and Stafford, has joined a select group of businesses which support the Chamber through its proactive patronage scheme.

Managing director Nigel West said: “The reason we wanted to join the patronage programme is two-fold really – to up our profile within the business community, and to support the work which Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is doing.

“I am a great believer in ‘shopping local’ in supporting local business. We try to do that ourselves with anything we are purchasing.

“We have grown up with the local business economy, and want to continue to support that. Through our patronage, I’m looking forward to building exciting new links with fellow patrons, and widening our networking activities even further.”

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s patron programme gives businesses the opportunity to raise awareness of their organisations, and express their commitment to the success of the local business community.

Rachel Owen, Shropshire Chamber’s director of member engagement, said: “Being a patron is a mark of excellence and integrity, and demonstrates a firm commitment to the Chamber, and the success of Shropshire’s economy as a whole.

“Patrons understand and engage with one another and aim to identify opportunities, and trade with and obtain introductions for each other wherever possible.

“The objective is to generate ideas, enthusiasm and dynamic business opportunities and to feed this back through Shropshire Chamber and onwards to the county’s businesses as a whole.

“Through their attendance as patrons at appropriate events, networking forums and business expos, they demonstrate their belief in the programme and through on-going membership they commit to maintaining the highest standards."

More information about Shropshire Chamber’s patron programme can be found at shropshire-chamber.co.uk/about-us/shropshire-chamber-patron-programme.