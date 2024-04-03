Mental health and well-being clinic completes move in Shrewsbury

Mental Health & Well-being Services has secured additional premises at Sitka House, a two-storey contemporary office building.

Extending to 2,211 sq ft, the well-appointed suite benefits from lift access.

Offering versatile accommodation, with a large open plan general office/reception area, the property features separate individual cellular offices, boardroom and staff facilities.

The modern premises also provides 10 designated car parking spaces.

Toby Shaw, who handled the letting for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Sitka House occupies a convenient position at Shrewsbury Business Park, a fast expanding and prestigious office location.

“The first-floor office suite was identified by Mental Health & Well-being Services as being ideal for their requirements.

“This letting is in addition to the offices they have previously let through us nearby at Shrewsbury Business Park.”

The directors of Mental Health & Wellbeing Services Ltd have dedicated their careers to the wellness of mind and well-being.

With over 30 years' experience of working for the NHS between them, the service was created by Dr Wasi Mohamad, a psychiatrist, and Sabeen Mohamad, a psychotherapist.