Latest Shropshire hygiene results published as most achieve top marks

A total of 18 places, from pubs and takeaways to restaurants and home-based sole-traders, have received their new scores in recent weeks.

Out of the 18, 14 have received full marks, while two have achieved four out of five. Another pair of businesses have a new rating of three.

Ratings between zero and five are handed out by the Food Standards Agency, in association with local authorities. The scores mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is necessary

These are the latest Shropshire results:

Rated 5

Ask Italian & Coco Di Mama - 23 High Street, Shrewsbury