Latest Shropshire hygiene results published as most achieve top marks
More than a dozen food businesses around the county have been given their latest hygiene ratings.
A total of 18 places, from pubs and takeaways to restaurants and home-based sole-traders, have received their new scores in recent weeks.
Out of the 18, 14 have received full marks, while two have achieved four out of five. Another pair of businesses have a new rating of three.
Ratings between zero and five are handed out by the Food Standards Agency, in association with local authorities. The scores mean:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is necessary
These are the latest Shropshire results:
Rated 5
Ask Italian & Coco Di Mama - 23 High Street, Shrewsbury