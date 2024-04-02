Watch: Business owner contemplates future of Ludlow as he prepares for summer closure

The Chang Thai bar and restaurant in Market Street is preparing to close in July after 20 years of providing Ludlow with food, art and entertainment.

Whilst he looked back fondly on "20 glorious years" serving residents and visitors, owner Adam Tutt said he wasn't planning on renewing his lease after becoming "exhausted" from the "100 per cent commitment" required to run a hospitality business.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Adam said he was concerned about how difficult it was for independent business owners to operate.