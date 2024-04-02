Telford College to host free training to support people into the construction industry

They are part of an exciting new ‘Built By You’ partnership between the college, Telford & Wrekin Council, and construction group Lovell Partnerships.

The flagship initiative is designed to boost skills and support people into a future career in the construction industry.

The four-week programmes, which start at Telford College on April 8, are for people aged 19 and above who are not in work, and include a guaranteed job interview for everyone who completes the studies.

Built By You candidates will take part in training over a four-week period, resulting in a level 1 qualification as well as on-the-job experience. There will be up to 10 candidates in each cohort, with up to four intakes per year.

At the end of the training, each person will have an interview with Lovell or another partner for the opportunity to secure a permanent position.

Janet Stephens, Telford College’s deputy chief executive, said: “Companies want to recruit and retain the best quality staff to grow and thrive, and it’s the role of education to work closely with them to make it possible.

“Our most important objective here at Telford College is to deliver students with the calibre and skills sets that local businesses need – working together is the best way to get there.

“This is a fantastic example of collaboration to tackle some of the skills issues which businesses talk to us about, and we’re delighted and excited to be involved.”

Stuart Penn, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “Too often the skills crisis gets talked about without any real action, but we want to help tackle it head on, and part of that involves providing more young people with chances to develop their experience, and find out what the sector has to offer.

“Construction provides a broad range of job opportunities encompassing a variety of skills - everything from carpentry, bricklaying and civil engineering to project management, sales and marketing; we need to do more to create viable career paths for people to access these roles.

“As a partnerships specialist we are committed to delivering added value within our network, helping our partners to address the issues that impact their communities. This dedicated initiative with Telford & Wrekin Council and Nuplace will support the area’s young people and is a shining example of the potential that a collaborative approach can provide.”

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for education, employment and visitor economy, said: “The launch of ‘Built By You’ is exciting news for employers and jobseekers across the borough.

“Through the new programme, people will be introduced to careers in housing construction and benefit from training and work experience which could offer them a route into full-time employment.

“Built By You’ is the perfect platform for people to learn new skills to support the construction industry’s future workforce and take part in training and practical experience for specific trades such as carpentry, bricklaying and architecture.”

For more details, call 01952 642554 or email employability@telfordcollege.ac.uk.