Shropshire pub temporarily closes for 'sparkling refurbishment' - set to reopen this month

Old Town Hall Vaults, in St Mary’s Street, Whitchurch, will be closed until April 23.

A spokesperson for Joule's Brewery said: "The doors of the Old Town Hall Vaults will be closed to the public as we embark on a journey to elevate your favourite local pub to new heights.

"During this period, Joule’s Brewery’s dedicated team will be hard at work, investing in the site to enhance key features while preserving the cherished charm that makes Old Town Hall Vaults so special.

"Joule’s Brewery is committed to maintaining the cosy atmosphere and authentic character that ‘The Backies’ patron’s know and love."

The pub is set for a makeover, Joule's Brewery has confirmed

It said, as part of the renovation, Joule's will be promoting and expanding the pub's live music offerings.

"Get ready to groove to even more unforgettable performances in the heart of Whitchurch!" a spokesperson said.

"Rest assured, our build team is already on site, working tirelessly to bring these enhancements to life.

"We can't wait to unveil the refreshed and rejuvenated Old Town Hall Vaults on April 23. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon."