Shropshire estate agents provide kindly donation to charity

Managing director Patrick Smitheman and employee Dave Wedge of Harwood The Estate Agent in Broseley were due to compete in the Ironbridge half marathon.

And, while both were unable to take part for health reasons at the last minute, Patrick stood by the firm’s £200 donation in support of the trust.

“We are both really gutted to have missed it, but hope that they will allow us to take part in this very special event again next year,” said Patrick.

“I believe they are offering an early registration opportunity which allows people loads of time to prepare.”

The run passed nine of the trust’s 10 museums as it followed a route that crossed the Iron Bridge. Both Patrick and Dave were set to wear special Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust T-shirts.

Gayle Kelly, the Trust’s Head of Development, said: “We were sorry that firstly Patrick and then Dave just prior to the race had to pull out.

“But we would like to thank Patrick from Harwood for his generous donation. As an education and heritage conservation charity we rely on support like this to run our 10 museum sites and inspire future generations.”