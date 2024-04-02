Shropshire care home secures coveted spot in prestigious guide
A Shropshire care home has been included in the prestigious Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide 2024.
The inclusion of Roden Hall Care Home, in Roden, marks its fourth consecutive appearance in the acclaimed publication.
The Knight Frank Luxury Care Home Guide 2024 is a highly regarded publication that showcases the finest care homes, spotlighting the top 100 establishments distinguished for their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care in luxurious settings.