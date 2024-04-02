The Farm Shop & Deli Show has unveiled the finalists in its 2024 Retailer Awards.

And the list includes Broad Bean Delicatessen, Ludlow in the Delicatessen category while Ludlow Farmshop is nominated for the 'large farm shop' award.

Championed by Fieldfare and in partnership with The Grocer, the awards comprise some of the UK’s best loved specialist retailers, pillars of their respective communities and champions of great produce and sustainable practice.